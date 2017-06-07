UN Human Rights official concerned over threats, insults vs Special Rapporteurs – Manila Bulletin
Manila Bulletin
UN Human Rights official concerned over threats, insults vs Special Rapporteurs
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed great concern over a number of personal threats and insults by state officials against UN Special Rapporteurs. According to UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, three …
