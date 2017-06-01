Pages Navigation Menu

FG gives free surgeries, nutrition interventions to indigent Nigerians in 2016 — Minister

Professor. Isaac Adewole, has announced that the Federal Government has conducted a total number of 4,349 surgeries and 17, 793 health screenings to indigent Nigerians across the country. Adewole said that the Ministry had set a target to deliver 10,150 free surgeries and screenings to help alleviate the sufferings of the poorest Nigerians who cannot […]

