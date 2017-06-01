FG hands over repairs of Airport Road to Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government through the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has given the Lagos State Government permission to repair the road linking Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Oshodi in the state.

This comes as a breakthrough in the light of recent accusations by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode that the Federal Ministry of works, Power and Housing was frustrating efforts of his administration to reconstruct the road.

Ambode, while accusing the ministry of frustrating his efforts to get the road repaired, had said that despite having the funds to repair the road, the ministry had insisted on fixing it.

But Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works, power and housing, denied the allegation, saying the memorandum conveying the request of the state has not reached completion stage.

A statement issued yesterday, by Tunji Bello, Secretary to the State Government, said the federal government had granted the state the permission to start work on the road.

The governor on the strength of that commended the acting president for “his statesman-like approach” to issues and for fast-tracking the process of the road reconstruction.

“We are very appreciative of the good gesture of the acting president for acceding to our request which is not only very timely but a very heart-warming one. Posterity will never forget this genuine developmental action,” the governor said.

He described the approval as “a 50th birthday gift” to the people of the state.

“It is a further demonstration of the determination of the present administration to ensure the effectiveness of the executive order on improving the ease of doing business recently signed by the acting president,” he added.

Ambode also lauded Osinbajo for providing the enabling environment to attract foreign direct investment into the nation.

He said upgrading of the road “which is the gateway to the nation’s commercial nerve centre,” will attract new investments into the country.

