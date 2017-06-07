FG Harps On Professional Standard For Teachers

By Adebayo Waheed

The federal government yesterday harped on training of Nigerian teachers as thorough-bred professionals who can meet the ideals of global best practices in knowledge impactation.

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on the “Training of the Trainer Capacity Building Workshop” on the implementation of professional standards for Nigerian teachers.

The workshop which will attract selected teachers and directors of schools and quality assurance from across Nigeria is geared towards improving teaching and learning outcomes in the country.

According to him, the workshop which will hold on June 13 at the University of Ibadan is to train the trainers (ToT) and expose them to the professional standards for teachers in Nigeria.

Ajiboye stated that the professional standard is an abstraction of the National Minimum Benchmark for various teachers’ education programmes in Nigeria.

While noting that implementation of the professional standards forms the core of the mandate of the present administration, the TRCN boss noted that teachers hold the key to a great Nigerian future and must be equipped with standards that can guarantee a sustainable and positive future of Nigeria.

“The professional standards for Nigerian teachers is an instrument to assist teachers, professional regulatory authorities, teacher education supervisory agencies, employers of teachers, teachers’ union, non-governmental organizations and international development partners and other critical stakeholders to constantly gauge, monitor, and sustain the performance of teachers on the job and to constantly improve on teachers’ education,” he said.

The post FG Harps On Professional Standard For Teachers appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

