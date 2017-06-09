Pages Navigation Menu

FG issues $300m diaspora bond – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


FG issues $300m diaspora bond
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a global offering of up to US$300m (about N91.5bn) of its first Diaspora Bond. According to a statement from the Debt Management Office, Nigeria has filed a registration statement for the bonds …
