FG issues $300m diaspora bond
Daily Trust
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a global offering of up to US$300m (about N91.5bn) of its first Diaspora Bond. According to a statement from the Debt Management Office, Nigeria has filed a registration statement for the bonds …
Nigeria to issue first Diaspora bond, says DMO
