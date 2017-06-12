FG, Labour differ on time frame for new minimum wage

…We can’t give time frame —Labour Minister

…No, workers can’t wait forever —NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, reporting from Geneva, Switzerland

WORKERS expecting new minimum wage soon may have to wait longer, as the Federal Government and organised labour are singing discordant tunes over when the much expected new minimum wage will become a reality.

While Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, contended that there was no time limit for workers to expect the new minimum wage, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, insisted that there must be a time limit, saying workers would not wait forever.

Both the Labour Minister and the NLC President spoke to Nigerian journalists separately at the ongoing 106th session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Senator Ngige, however, assured that the 29-member tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee would be inaugurated in two weeks.

The minister, who explained that it was impossible to put a time limit to it, since the issue of minimum wage involved a rigorous process and negotiation, pointed out that the issue also involved the employers, workers and the government, who had nevertheless, agreed that there was the need to review the minimum wage in Nigeria.

He said: “We cannot put a time limit, it is a negotiation that is on-going but we are sure that all of us have seen the need that there must be a review. Some have taken their positions. The workers have demanded N56,000, the employers have said for now, they cannot pay N56,000.

“But everything being said now is outside the orbit of the negotiations table. When the committee comes to force, actual discussion will start and the committee will come in place in the next fortnight.”

Workers can’t wait forever —NLC President

But on his part, Wabba acknowledged the fears over when the new minimum wage would become a reality.

He said: “It is good for people to express their fears, but it’s also good for leaders to be up and doing. For us in organised labour, certainly, it is an issue that we think is long overdue. We have got commitment from all levels, including the National Assembly, that members are ready to make sure this issue is addressed once and for all.

“Certainly, a hungry person, however, you explain to him, there is no basis for him/her to understand. So, we are looking at reality. Because it is very clear that N18,000 in the context of the current economic reality cannot take you for a week.

“I assure you that we on this side will play our role very importantly so that we take into consideration some of the issues that our members have brought to our attention.

“But I think the important thing is that the process must start and we must see to the fact that this process must have a timeline where we can end it. We shouldn’t allow those workers to die first before the fruit of their labour will manifest.”

