FG Moves To Boost Power Supply, Ratifies $186.6m Afam Power Plant

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

In a bid to improve power supply in the country, the Federal government yesterday ratified the Afam emergency fast power plant.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola after the Federal executive council meeting presided over by acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

Fashola said the council ratified the earlier approval given for General Electric to undertake that project so that the country can complete 240MW of emergency power through 830MW turbines this year.

He further stated that council also approved the contract for the construction and rehabilitation of the sub-station to enable the evacuation of the power, once the turbines are installed.

“The other one is consistent with infrastructure development in the country is the memo for the Afam emergency fast power which is part of the ministry’s roadmap for incremental power to the grid.

“The total package for the Afam power plant is $186.6million and the contract for the substation is $2.207million for the components that are offshore and N133.184million for the local components.

Fashola also said FEC gave approval for the reimbursement of Kwara State government to undertake the construction of the Kayamakishe road which is a road that serves the Agricultural belt that produces Agro Product between Oyo and Kwara state.

He said Kwara state has applied to be allowed to take that road on the basis that they will be refunded at sometime in the future.

” We have actually received anticipatory approval from Mr. President and Council has ratified that approval for them to continue. The road contract is N7.943billion, he added.

The post FG Moves To Boost Power Supply, Ratifies $186.6m Afam Power Plant appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

