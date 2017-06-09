FG moves to strengthen NYSC

The Federal Government is to initiate measures to strengthen the four cardinal segments of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme which include primary assignment and community development service.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Zakari Kazaure, gave the assurance on Friday in Nkwerre LGA of the state.

Kazaure was on an inspection tour of the Imo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Eziama Obaire in Nkwere LGA. The director-general, who addressed the 2017 Batch A, Stream 1, corps members posted to the state, mentioned the other segments as orientation and passing out.

He said that the government would pursue skill acquisition for the corps members with greater vigour, and fashion out primary assignments to create the enabling environment for the corps members to put in their best.

The NYSC boss, who commended the corps members for exemplary conduct during their orientation course, urged them to shun unnecessary and unauthourised journeys, dubious practices and immorality.

He charged them to respect the culture and traditions of their host communities and endeavour to positively affect their lives.

The director-general also urged the corps members to work toward establishing small businesses while serving, so as not to depend on white collar jobs.

Earlier in his address, the state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr James Olugbodi, said that 1,637 corps members comprising 747 males and 890 females were registered for the programme.

Olugbodi commended the corps members for discipline, loyalty, diligence and commitment to all camp activities throughout the duration of the orientation.

He also hailed Imo Government for continued assistance to the NYSC, especially in the provision of accommodation and potable water.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

