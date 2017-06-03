Pages Navigation Menu

FG: No going back on Paris Agreement – Daily Trust

FG: No going back on Paris Agreement
The federal government says it is committed to the provisions of the Paris Agreement to fight climate change despite the withdrawal of the United States of America. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States would withdraw from
