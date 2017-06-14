FG promises to treat Anti-Igbo threat soonest

The Federal Government has promised the Igbos living in the North, that it is handling the anxiety created by the notice to quit that some youths from the northern part of the country handed down to people from the South-East to leave their region. It said all efforts were being made to address the situation. …

