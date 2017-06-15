FG Ratifies $187m Afam Plant To Boost Power Supply – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
FG Ratifies $187m Afam Plant To Boost Power Supply
Leadership Newspapers
In a bid to improve power supply in the country, the federal government yesterday ratified the Afam emergency fast power plant. This was disclosed by the minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) …
