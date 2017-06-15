FG recruiting 7,500 graduates as Tax Officers

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that federal government is currently recruiting 7,500 graduates as Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) to raise tax awareness among citizens. According to her, the recruits would be expected to go to schools, churches, mosques, markets and other social places to educate people on the tax system and […]

FG recruiting 7,500 graduates as Tax Officers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

