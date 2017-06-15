Pages Navigation Menu

FG recruiting 7,500 graduates as Tax Officers

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that federal government is currently recruiting 7,500 graduates as Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) to raise tax awareness among citizens. According to her, the recruits would be expected to go to schools, churches, mosques, markets and other social places to educate people on the tax system and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

