FG reforms, sells 142 enterprises; inaugurates 5th NCP

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—The Federal Government has reformed and privatised over 142 public enterprises, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed.

He revealed this during the inauguration of the Fifth Council of National Council on Privatisation, NCP, according to a statement issued by Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, in Abuja, yesterday.

The NCP is the highest body in the privatization programme of the Federal Government.

“It is a demonstration of our administration’s commitment to public sector reform and the central role of the National Council on Privatisation, NCP, in this process.

“Even though the public sector has been at the centre stage in the provision of critical infrastructure and services cutting across the whole spectrum of the nation’s life since independence, the emerging importance and centrality of the private sector to the actualization of the economic agenda of the administration cannot be downplayed,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying in the statement, signed by Mr. Chukwuma Nwoko, Head, Public Communications.

He added that the Federal Government would “offer the private sector the required comfort and assurance to make investments and expect a reasonable return on thereon.”

In his remarks, Director General of the BPE, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, noted that recently a trend had emerged where certain institutions engaged in activities, which were tending to compromise and conflict with the statutory functions of the Bureau.

He said: “We believe that regulatory agencies and commissions should manage regulatory compliance and not get involved in process as transactions managers or operators as this will clearly create confusion and possible conflict.

“The Bureau of Public Enterprises operates as transaction managers and we shall submit our processes to the supervision of the relevant regulatory agency responsible for the particular transaction track we pursue to execute our mandate of enterprise reformation, including the SEC and the ICRC.”

The NCP has Prof. Osinbajo as Chairman. Members incluce: Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, as Vice Chairman; Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation; Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; and Senator Udo Udoma, Minister of National Planning.

Others are Hajia Habibat Lawal, Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Mr. Ituah Ighodalo; Mr. Ghandi Olaoye; Senator A.A. Ibrahim; Dr. Bashir Gwandu; and Mr. Alex Okoh, Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (Member/Secretary.)

