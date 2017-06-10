FG releases details of Paris Club refunds to states, FCT – The News
|
The News
|
FG releases details of Paris Club refunds to states, FCT
The News
The Federal Ministry of Finance on Friday released details of payments to the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory as refunds of Paris Club debt repayments between 1995 and 2002. In a State by State breakdown of the first …
Finally, Nigerian Government releases details of Paris Club refunds to states
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!