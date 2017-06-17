Pages Navigation Menu

FG signs N4.34bn MoU for reconstruction of Apapa Wharf road project – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 17, 2017


FG signs N4.34bn MoU for reconstruction of Apapa Wharf road project
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Saturday signed a N4.34 Billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dangote Group and other stakeholders for the reconstruction of Apapa Wharf Road. The project is to be funded …
