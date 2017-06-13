FG, Sokoto Govt. spend N3bn on treated nets, antimalaria drugs

As part of efforts to control menace of malaria in the state, Sokoto State Government said it had spent N3 billion on the procurement of insecticide treated nets, drugs and other antimalarial items. The Commissioner for health in the state, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto. He said the federal […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

