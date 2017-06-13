Pages Navigation Menu

FG, Sokoto Govt. spend N3bn on treated nets, antimalaria drugs

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

As part of efforts to control menace of malaria in the state, Sokoto State Government said it had spent N3 billion on the procurement of insecticide treated nets, drugs and other antimalarial items. The Commissioner for health in the state, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto. He said the federal […]

