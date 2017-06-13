FG tags 2017 budget on economic recovery, growth

The Federal Government has christened the 2017 Budget which was signed into law on Monday by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as “Budget of Economic Recovery and Growth”. Osinbajo said the name reflected the commitment of the administration to ensure strong linkage between the medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) recently launched by President Muhammadu…

The post FG tags 2017 budget on economic recovery, growth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

