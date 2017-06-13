Pages Navigation Menu

FG tags 2017 budget on economic recovery, growth

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The Federal Government has christened the 2017 Budget which was signed into law on Monday by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as “Budget of Economic Recovery and Growth”. Osinbajo said the name reflected the commitment of the administration to ensure strong linkage between the medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) recently launched by President Muhammadu…

