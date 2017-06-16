FG Targets 17m Taxpayers In 2-years

By MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The federal government has moved to increase the number of taxpayers in the country by 35 per cent or from the present 14 million to about 17 million in the next two years.

To achieve that, the minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun said the government has concluded plans to recruit 7,500 young graduates under its N-Power programme (a social intervention scheme) to act as community tax liaison officers.

Their “task is to increase tax awareness; to enroll more citizens unto the tax database. To do outreach – to make people understand about the tax system. To move in our churches, Mosques and markets and let people know what their obligations are on the tax system,” Adeosun said yesterday at a media conference in Abuja.

In her remarks, the finance minister also said the aim is to improve on revenue generation and to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil and to ensure that the entire economy contributes through tax revenue to its growth and stability.

Nigeria has about 14 million taxpayers out of an estimated 69 million people that are economically active, a level of enrolment Adeosun said is “very low”, adding that lack of awareness of the tax system was responsible for why a lot of people do not know the rules and what they should do on tax issues.

Flanked by the chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Tunde Fowler and other senior officials of the ministry of finance, Mrs. Adeosun said one of the priorities is to get more people enrolled, more people informed about their obligations of the tax system.

‘‘A very good tax system works when a lot of people pay. We think there is a major national education on the tax system that is needed,” she said. Based on the current 14 million taxpayers, the minister said the expected 35 per cent increase

‘‘Will take us to around 17-18 million within the 2-year period. If we do that, we believe there will be a big increase in revenue across board. If we improve the tax base, we improve the fiscal health of the states and the federal government.’’

The post FG Targets 17m Taxpayers In 2-years appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

