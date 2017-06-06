Pages Navigation Menu

FG to build $1bn ICT Company to boost local technology – Osinbajo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the federal government had concluded plans to build a one billion dollar ICT company to boost indigenous technology. He made this known in Abuja while delivering his opening address at the 2017 Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition tagged: “the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Getting Africa Ready“. According to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

