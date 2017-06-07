FG to clear arrears of salaries and allowances soonest – Ngige

In line with the present administration’s commitment to permanently resolve the lingering issue of unpaid salary arrears and allowances of public servants, the Federal Government through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation has set aside the sum of Ten Billion Naira for the payment of promotion arrears. This was disclosed recently in […]

