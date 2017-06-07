Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to clear arrears of salaries and allowances soonest – Ngige

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

In line with the present administration’s commitment to permanently resolve the lingering issue of unpaid salary arrears and allowances of public servants, the Federal Government through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation has set aside the sum of Ten Billion Naira for the payment of promotion arrears. This was disclosed recently in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.