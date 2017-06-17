FG to enforce N50,000 fine for public smoking

Following the launch of campaign to ban smoking in public places including motor parks, shopping malls and health care centres, the Nigerian government in a communiqué has said it is going to enforce Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, which says that once convicted, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50, […]

The post FG to enforce N50,000 fine for public smoking appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

