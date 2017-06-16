FG to establish National Blood Service Commission

Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole has disclosed that his ministry has prepared a Draft Bill for the establishment of a National Blood Service Commission for the country. Adewole gave this hint yesterday at a press briefing to commemorate the 2017 World Blood Donation Day, WBDD, in Nigeria. He said that the bill which will […]

