Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets
Vanguard
The Federal Government is to investigate how some of the 200 tonnes of date fruits donated by the Kingdom of Saudi to Nigerian Muslims found their way into the markets. Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim in a statement by

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.