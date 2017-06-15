FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets

The Federal Government is to investigate how some of the 200 tonnes of date fruits donated by the Kingdom of Saudi to Nigerian Muslims found their way into the markets.

Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim in a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Dr Clement Aduku in Abuja, apologised over the “unfortunate turn of events”.

“This is not the spirit in which the 200 tonnes of dates was given,” she said.

The Minister expressed “disappointment” over the “unfortunate turn of events” and said that the matter was being investigated to avoid a repeat in the future.

She explained that the dates were distributed from a warehouse belonging to Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the presence of the Charge d’Affairs, Dr Yahya Mughram.

She explained that the commission for refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Person drew up the list of recipients which included IDPs camps as well as prominent Mosques.

“It is important to note that once the dates were delivered to their final destinations the ministry of foreign affairs became devoid of any subsequent responsibility.

“It is therefore disappointing to learn that some of the consignment is being sold for profit

“The Ministry apologises unreservedly to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this unfortunate turn of events.

“We assure all that the situation is being investigated to avoid a repeat in the future,”

The post FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

