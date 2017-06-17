Pages Navigation Menu

FG to invite foreign investigators to discover stolen funds

A foreign investigation agency have been engaged by the Federal Government to help discover all stolen funds originating from Nigeria to different parts of the world, this was made known by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Adeosun stated this while in a keynote address at the Nigerian Stock Exchange-Bloomberg CEO roundtable in Lagos. …

