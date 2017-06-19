Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Budget : FG set to release N350b for capital projects- Adeosun – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

2017 Budget : FG set to release N350b for capital projects- Adeosun
Pulse Nigeria
Kemi Adeosun said this on Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of 2017 Appropriation Act. Published: 30 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. play. The Minister of Finance, Kemi …
2017 budget: Nigerian govt set to release N350 billion for capital projects – AdeosunPremium Times
FG To Release N350bn For Capital ProjectsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Just In: FG to release N350bn for capital projectsYNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.