FG to release N350b capital allocation

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief
The federal government will soon release the first Capital budget allocation of N 350 billion, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed.

Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi ADEOSUN

Speaking at the 2017 Budget Breakdown in, Abuja, Monday, she said that the Cash Management Committee (CMC) was to meet to put finishing touches to the list of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to receive the first allocations.

Detail later…

