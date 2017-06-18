Pages Navigation Menu

FG to roll out of 3m prepaid electricity meters

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

More than three million pre-payment meters are to be rolled out under the Federal Government’s intervention programme, Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, disclosed in Lagos on Sunday. The intervention followed the incapacity of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to meter all the houses of consumers across the country. Fashola, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the government had in 2003 awarded contract for the meters but they were not supplied.

