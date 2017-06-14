Pages Navigation Menu

FG to secure $600 million investment fund for mining sector

Federal government of Nigeria is working with the Nigeria stock exchange and others to secure a $600 million investment fund for the mining sector. Yemi Osibanjo, Acting president of Nigeria disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday stating that the mining sector is a priority for the Nigeria government and a push up for economic growth…

