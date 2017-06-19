Pages Navigation Menu

FG to use N558.8m recovered loot to finance part of 2017 budget — Minister

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

The Federal Government said on Monday it would use a fraction of the looted funds recovered so far to finance part of the 2017 budget. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, said this at the 2017 budget breakdown in Abuja. He said the total revenue projected was N5.08 trillion, with…

