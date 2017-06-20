Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-Delta youths to shut oil operations over concession of PH refinery – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

N-Delta youths to shut oil operations over concession of PH refinery
Vanguard
WARRI —YOUTHS in Niger Delta have vowed to shut down all oil operations in the region over perceived deprivation of the region's stakeholders from gaining ownership stakes in the controversial concession of the Port Harcourt Refinery even as the
FG Unveils Ownership Structure of Proposed N'Delta Modular RefineriesTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.