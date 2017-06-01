FG’s anti-corruption war on track – SERAP – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
FG's anti-corruption war on track – SERAP
TheNewsGuru
Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), says the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is on track. Mumuni spoke in Lagos on Wednesday at the launch of …
Prioritise corruption cases at states, local governments, SERAP urges EFCC, ICPC
SERAP urges CJN to sanction judges over neglect
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!