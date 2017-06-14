FG’s earns N207bn VAT revenue in three months

Nigeria has earned N2017.35 billion for the three months ending March 2017, representing 85.5 percent of 2017 expected revenue of N242 billion.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this figure translates to 1.25 percent decrease from N207.35 billion earned in the three months ending December 2016. It also represents a 9.84 year-on-year increase from N186.43 billion earned in the corresponding period last year.

The manufacturing sector generated the highest amount of VAT with N28.73 billion closely followed by Professional Services and Commercial/Trading both generating N20.82 billion and N12.89 billion, respectively.

Nigeria’s mining sector generated the least and was closely followed by Local Government Councils and Textile and Garment industry with N35.07 million, N99.84 million and N230.89 million generated.

“Out of the total amounted generated in Q1 2017, N126.64 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N31.72 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N46.41 billion was generated as NCS-Import VAT,” said the report.

Udoma Udo Udoma, minister of budget and national planning, in a budget presentation in December, said the government sought to raise company income tax (N808bn), value added tax (N242bn) and recoveries and fines (N565bn) in the funding plan for the 2017 budget.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the budget, which has a revenue projection of N5.08 trillion and an aggregate expenditure of N7.44 trillion into law on Monday

“The projected fiscal deficit of N2.36 trillion is to be financed largely by borrowing,’’ Osinbajo said of the budget tagged ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Growth.”

However, experts have called on the government to utilise tax revenues in the interest of the country as incentives to bring more people into the tax net.

“Government agencies spend wastefully and this makes a lot of people run away from paying taxes, this has to change for more people to be encouraged to perform this obligation,” says Cyprian Nwuya, former Lagos Mainland Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and partner at Agochukwu Okpalaoka & Co, an audit firm based in Lagos.

ISAAC ANYAOGU

