FG’s executive order on airports will attract more visitors to Nigeria, says tourism stakeholder

A stakeholder in the travel and tourism industry, Mr Ikechi Uko, on Monday said the Federal Government’s Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business at Nigeria’s airports would attract more visitors to the country. Uko, who is the promoter of the Akwaaba African Travel and Tour Market, said this while speaking with the News Agency…

The post FG’s executive order on airports will attract more visitors to Nigeria, says tourism stakeholder appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

