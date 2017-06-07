FG’s new Executive Order tested at Lagos airport

By Lawani Mikairu

lagos—The efficacy of the new Executive Order issued by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was put to test yesterday at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when Delta Airline insist on physical examination of passengers luggage before boarding, contrary to the new order of harmonized screening at the airport departure hall.

The airline again insisted on physical examination of luggage at their counter after the harmonized screening at the airport entry departure hall.

The airline also insisted on having the security personnel at its counter supervise another round of luggage screening. This however led to altercation between the airline officials and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, security officials, who told the airline that its action was against the new presidential Executive Order.

The airline as at press time, was threatening not to board Nigeria passengers unless they are physically examined including their luggage. According to the airline, “It is a directive from our home office and headquarters in Atlanta, USA.”

The airline officials and officials of the Lagos Airport and FAAN management however entered into a closed door meeting over the development.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had yesterday said it has commenced the implementation of executive order issued by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, who spoke after a meeting with all the agencies at the international wing of MMA said “there would be no more multiple checks and that is why we have come together.”

The post FG’s new Executive Order tested at Lagos airport appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

