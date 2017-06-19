Fidelity Bank, empretec collaborate to train youths on entrepreneurship

CONSISTENT with its commitment to build the next generation of sustainable Nigerian businesses, Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender in strategic partnership with Empretec Nigerian Foundation has just concluded a graduate entrepreneurship training programme for 200 youths in Cross River State. This initiative is part of the next phase of the Bank’s entrepreneurship support interventions […]

