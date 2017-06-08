Fidelity inducts new staff members into workforce

Fidelity Bank is building a new crop of young, dynamic and talented workforce through its graduate recruitment scheme. New inductees who passed out of the Fidelity Crest Academy after an intensive three months training programme were admitted into the Bank’s workforce at the weekend.

Recruited early this year and sent immediately to the banking school, the new hires underwent an extensive training on the fundamentals of the banking business with course modules on Culture, Bank Processes and Products; Fundamentals of Banking Business and Personal Effectiveness; Comprehensive Banking Operations and Understanding Banking Business; Financial Statement Analysis and Fundamentals of Credit.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo urged the graduands to make use of the exposure and training to excel in their various job functions. He stated that the rationale for setting up the academy was to have a banking school that will help in training and equipping staff with the right skills to excel at work and compete favorably in the market place.According to him, the bank places a great premium on its people and the academy was pivotal to grooming the next set of leaders of the bank.

“It is our desire to see a future CEO of Fidelity Bank from amongst you. We are committed to training you and giving you the right foundation to succeed. It is up to you to rise to the occasion and justify our investments in you” he said.

As Fidelity Bank approaches its 30th anniversary, it has become imperative to focus on grooming a new crop of leaders. Fidelity Bank’s Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu assured that the initiative would attain its overall objective of producing the next generation of home grown leaders to ensure growth and future sustainability. “The Bank’s tomorrow is in your hands”, she charged the new hires.

Highlights of the ceremony were the recognition of outstanding performers amongst the graduate trainees. The best in each of the four course modules got rewarded just as the three overall best graduands each got gift items including cash prizes.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

