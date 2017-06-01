Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fierce clashes loom at Mugabe rally – NewsDay

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Fierce clashes loom at Mugabe rally
NewsDay
FIERCE intra-party clashes are expected at President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF youth rally in Marondera tomorrow, amid reports that rival factions are plotting to tear each other down in front of their party leader. by OBEY MANAYITI/ XOLISANI …
Youths must tap into Mugabe's wisdomBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
All roads lead to Mash East •Province's youths ready to host President •Over 200 buses, other logistics in placeThe Herald

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.