FIFA Confed. Cup: StarTimes To Beam Live Coverage Of Russia, Portugal Clash

StarTimes has finalized arrangement to beam live for the watching pleasure of Nigerian subscribers the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup Group A matches between host Country, Russia and Portugal scheduled for 21st of June at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow.

Commenting on the match, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said tickets for the group game between Portugal and Russia have been sold.

“It is one of the most awaited games of the competition featuring hosts nation Russia and UEFA Euro 2016 winners, Portugal. Both teams are going to make debut in this edition of FIFA Confederations Cup. So naturally, fans are eager to see their team playing the competition for the first time.

Portugal and Russia are one of the favourites of the competition though Germans are also on the list. Russia qualified to this tournament as hosts of FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held next year.”

The FIFA Confederations Cup, in its tenth edition featuring Germany, Russia, Portugal, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Cameroon, also viewed by experts as a rehearsal prior to the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.

StarTimes has assured that subscribers can enjoy the best of the World Cup matches and other thrilling sporting actions on its ST World Football Channels 244 and 254 and ST Sport Premium channel 246.

Speaking on these coming Confederation Cup matches, Acting Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, said StarTimes remains committed to delivering quality sporting contents to its subscribers.

The post FIFA Confed. Cup: StarTimes To Beam Live Coverage Of Russia, Portugal Clash appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

