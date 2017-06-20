Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA Confederation Cup : Germany defeat Australia 3-2

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The  German machines defeated  beat Australia in Sochi 3-2 to get their first Confederations Cup campaign to a winning start. Australia were 3-1 down when Tomi Juric’s goal was allowed to stand despite a suspected handball after a review by the video assistant referee. Lars Stindl had put Germany ahead before Celtic’s Tom Rogic equalised. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.