FIFA Confederation Cup : Germany defeat Australia 3-2

The German machines defeated beat Australia in Sochi 3-2 to get their first Confederations Cup campaign to a winning start. Australia were 3-1 down when Tomi Juric’s goal was allowed to stand despite a suspected handball after a review by the video assistant referee. Lars Stindl had put Germany ahead before Celtic’s Tom Rogic equalised. …

