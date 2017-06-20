FIFA president, Infantino insists VAR will not be scrapped

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has described VAR as “the future of modern football”, despite mixed reactions during this year’s Confederations Cup. The video referral system has come under criticisms, following a couple of decisions during group games in Russia over the last three days. Portugal saw a goal disallowed for offside in their 2-2 draw […]

