FIFA president, Infantino insists VAR will not be scrapped

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has described VAR as “the future of modern football”, despite mixed reactions during this year’s Confederations Cup. The video referral system has come under criticisms, following a couple of decisions during group games in Russia over the last three days. Portugal saw a goal disallowed for offside in their 2-2 draw […]

