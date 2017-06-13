FIFA say Cameroon’s participation at Confederations Cup not in doubt

World football governing body FIFA says Cameroon’s participation at the Confederations Cup in Russia this month is in order, in spite complaints to the contrary. A written submission from Cameroonian club Etoile Filante de Garoua argues that Cameroon’s football federation, FECAFOOT, as presently constituted has no authority to send a team to the tournament. FIFA…

