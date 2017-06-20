Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fighting kills more than 3000 in Congo’s Kasai region – Catholic church – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Fighting kills more than 3000 in Congo's Kasai region – Catholic church
Eyewitness News
Church officials, citing their own sources in the remote territory bordering Angola, said the army had destroyed 10 villages. FILE: Villagers flee their homes in Sake, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's North Kivu province. Picture: United
UN rights chief urges international probe of Congo killingsMinneapolis Star Tribune
Over 3300 dead in 8 months of DR Congo unrest: papal envoyDaily Mail
Greed, Fear, and Joseph KabilaRaddington Report (blog)
P.M. News –Business Recorder (press release) (registration) (blog) –Business Insider
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.