Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Filmmaker, Dare Olaitan Goes From ‘Ojukokoro (Greed)’ To Ndani’s ‘Lagos Big Boy’ – Konbini

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Filmmaker, Dare Olaitan Goes From 'Ojukokoro (Greed)' To Ndani's 'Lagos Big Boy'
Konbini
Whether it's David Lynch going from the Oscar-nominated Elephant Man to the cult TV classic Twin Peaks or Steven Soderbergh trading in the critically-acclaimed Magic Mike for the criminally-underrated The Knick, a good film director will almost always
Entertainment Roundup: Jay Z changes his name and announces new album, 4.44; Are you ready for Ndani TV's new …YNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.