Final year students in ‘wahala’ for wearing revealing clothes to University event

For wearing revealing clothes for dinner, two final year students of Makerere University, Uganda are to be disciplined. It was gathered that the school authority labelled the outfit they wore to the university function as “indecent”. The pre-tattered dresses have been making the rounds on social media since the weekend when the Finalist Education Dinner took place. […]

