Finally!!! 51 year-old man commits suicide after several attempts ( Find out his reasons)

A 51-year-old driving instructor has successfully taken his own life. It was the fourth time he would be attempting suicide, reports say. The resident of Gweru area of Zimbabwe had committed suicide by hanging on a tree in a bushy area at the Hunde Fisher Farm. A passer-by had stumbled on the decomposing body of John Muponde …

The post Finally!!! 51 year-old man commits suicide after several attempts ( Find out his reasons) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

