Finally, Osinbajo signs 2017 budget

At excatly 4:40pm on Monday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the 2017 budget into law.

Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and national planning and Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, witnessed the signing of the appropriation bill.

TheCable

