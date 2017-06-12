Finally, Osinbajo signs 2017 budget
At excatly 4:40pm on Monday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the 2017 budget into law.
Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and national planning and Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, witnessed the signing of the appropriation bill.
TheCable
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!