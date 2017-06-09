Finally, we have Chris Brown and Wizkid’s African Bad Gyal – Culture Custodian (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Culture Custodian (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Finally, we have Chris Brown and Wizkid's African Bad Gyal
Culture Custodian (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Wizkid-Chris Brown relationship dates as far back as 2014. African Bad Gyal has been teased since 2015 and when the Ojuelegba Remix featuring Drake & Skepta came during the 2015 Summer, many were surprised as they had expected something …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!