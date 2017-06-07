Finance minister: Treasury looting too easy in Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Finance minister: Treasury looting too easy in Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun yesterday said high level corruption was endemic in Nigeria because it was too easy for people to loot public funds. He said the Federal Government was working to block avenues for looting and make it harder to hide …
Adeosun, Reps Disagree Over Oil, Gas Exports
Reps summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged abuse of Procurement Act
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!