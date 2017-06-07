Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finance minister: Treasury looting too easy in Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Finance minister: Treasury looting too easy in Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun yesterday said high level corruption was endemic in Nigeria because it was too easy for people to loot public funds. He said the Federal Government was working to block avenues for looting and make it harder to hide
Adeosun, Reps Disagree Over Oil, Gas ExportsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Reps summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged abuse of Procurement ActTODAY.ng

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.