Finland to build Cyber security system in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Elebeke

THE Republic of Finland says it is ready to build a cyber-security system in Nigeria and create new ICT services in the country.

Minister of Transportation and Communications of Finland, Mrs. Anne Berner, made the intention known at a business roundtable meeting with her Nigerian counterpart, Adebayo Shittu in Abuja.

Berner also stated that Finland is interested in investing in infrastructure development that would bring changes in Nigeria, stressing that the aim of her visit was to discuss areas of synergy in ICT potentials between Finland and Nigeria.

The Finnish minister added that, this partnership would bring the two countries together in terms of trade and investments which would create employment as well as increase the economy of the country, indicating strong interests in optic fibre, 5-G Initiative and ship building. She also disclosed that Finland is partnering with both NITDA and Galaxy Backbone and appealed for favourable business climate with a reduced cost of production.

In his address, the Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu described Nigeria as investment haven for prospective investors, assuring that Nigeria was peaceful and friendly with a strong economy that has a large market for any type of business to thrive. At the end of the meeting, an agreement to set up a working group that will open up a channel of communication between the two countries for further cooperation was drawn.

